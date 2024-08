Excavator plunges 100 meters: man dead!

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in East Tyrol. A man had been carrying out excavator work above the Schildalmen in the Tauerntal in the morning. Suddenly, the driver and his construction machine left the road. The vehicle overturned, the driver was thrown out of the driver's cab and came to rest in rough terrain, according to the Matrei fire brigade. "The incident was observed by a person who was on the opposite side of the road at the time of the accident. She immediately set the rescue chain in motion," said the police, describing the tragic incident.