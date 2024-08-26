Linz: Luger succession
Hajart and Raml also want to become mayor
The succession to Klaus Luger (SPÖ) as mayor of the city of Linz is at stake. The black city deputy has now made up his mind: "I want to be mayor." His blue city senate colleague Michael Raml already announced his candidacy in May.
Following the resignation of Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ), the city needs a new mayor - and one thing is already certain: there will be no shortage of candidates. As reported in our Sunday edition, the SPÖ is sending Dietmar Prammer (50), who has long been regarded as the crown prince, into the race.
He is currently a city councillor in the Linz City Senate. Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (41) from the ÖVP also has a permanent place in the city government. His candidacy was to be expected, and there were further talks with his family over the weekend. And now the decision has been made. Hajart told the "Krone" newspaper on Sunday afternoon: "Yes, I want to be mayor."
Vizebürgermeister Martin Hajart, ÖVP
"Above all, I want a new style"
This is a historic opportunity for the ÖVP. Until recently, it didn't stand much of a chance in the provincial capital, scoring just 16.4% in the 2021 election. After the Brucknerhaus scandal surrounding Klaus Luger, however, the black man is now sensing a breath of fresh air in red Linz. Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart says: "For me, it's all about a new style."
If Hajart were to win the election, he would have the SPÖ (43.7% in the '21 election), the largest parliamentary group in the municipal council, against him. That's not a problem, he says: "Party politics don't matter to me. It's about the cause, it's about Linz," says the married father of a daughter and a son.
Councillor Raml announced his candidacy back in May
It is expected that Freedom Party city councillor Michael Raml (37) will also enter the ring to succeed Luger. The doctor of law announced back in May at an FPÖ event that he would run as a candidate in the next regular election in 2027. The mayor's resignation has now postponed this timetable.
