Man arrested
Tyrolean man (65) stashed stolen bikes in his apartment
The Tyrolean police have now been able to catch a particularly brazen bicycle thief. After the officers were able to seize a total of twelve stolen bikes in the 65-year-old's apartment in Innsbruck and released the man, the "Kleptomaniac" apparently set off on another spree just two hours later.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday night, a police patrol went to an apartment in the city of Innsbruck following a tip-off that several stolen bicycles were allegedly there. "The officers were actually able to seize a total of twelve apparently stolen bicycles, some of which were still locked with a lock, in front of and inside the apartment," said the police. A 65-year-old Austrian was initially arrested and released at around 11.20 a.m. by order of the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
"Kleptomaniac" is now in custody
However, at around 1.40 p.m., the police were called out again for a bicycle theft in Innsbruck. "On arrival, the police patrol again encountered the 65-year-old, who was about to place a locked e-bike in an elevator of the apartment building," said the investigators. As it was obviously a stolen bike, the man was questioned again. "However, he denied all the allegations," emphasized the police. The 65-year-old was arrested and this time taken to prison. Further police investigations are still underway.
