Vein reopened
“I had an eleven percent chance of survival”
Stefan Sallaberger feels like a newborn. A 30 cm long stent has reopened a vein that had been blocked for 37 years. All his radiologist colleagues said: "How is that supposed to work?" One doctor in Vienna dared to perform the procedure.
"You'll have to live with it." Stefan Sallaberger heard these words over and over again. And almost believed them himself. Until the miracle happened last week. Yes, that's how you can describe the story of the 38-year-old from Bad Schallerbach. He was born prematurely three months early, followed by 101 days in intensive care, including three attempts at resuscitation. Immediately after birth, a venous access was placed in his right groin. The result was a pelvic vein occlusion.
"I had an eleven percent chance of survival"
"When I was six years old, it was discovered that my right leg was significantly thicker than my left. I already had massive varicose veins as a child and was always bullied at school. I've had to wear a support stocking for as long as I can remember and then the doctors noticed that my pelvic vein was blocked - and I was told: 'You'll have to live with it'. But this meant that the venous blood couldn't drain away - there was a high risk of my leg becoming open and developing a chronic wound. My leg turned a bluish color."
A doctor in Vienna performed the miracle
"I found a doctor in Vienna, Prof. Oliver Schlager from Vienna General Hospital, who wanted to try the procedure. He punctured the femoral vein and inserted a 30 cm long stent with a wire. All the radiologists asked: 'How is that supposed to work?" says the practicing GP and radiologist in Edt bei Lambach, who is delighted with the successful procedure. The vein, which had been closed for 37 years, is now open again. "I had an emergency baptism as a baby and an eleven percent chance of survival. I took advantage of that. The doctors thought I wouldn't make it. And now, at 38, I feel like I've been reborn."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.