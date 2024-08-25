"I had an eleven percent chance of survival"

"When I was six years old, it was discovered that my right leg was significantly thicker than my left. I already had massive varicose veins as a child and was always bullied at school. I've had to wear a support stocking for as long as I can remember and then the doctors noticed that my pelvic vein was blocked - and I was told: 'You'll have to live with it'. But this meant that the venous blood couldn't drain away - there was a high risk of my leg becoming open and developing a chronic wound. My leg turned a bluish color."