The cutest cat pictures from “Krone” readers

The cover picture comes from reader reporter Nathalie K., who has always had cats by her side in her dormitory. "Cats simply have the ability to make us feel like they are the real owners of the house and we are just guests who are allowed to look after them," she lets us know and continues: "However, at the end of the day, when you are about to fall asleep and can hear the soft 'tap tap tap' before a small, warm body snuggles up to you, you smile and think to yourself that this is exactly how it should be."