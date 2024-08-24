Reader campaign
The cutest cat pictures from “Krone” readers
Cats are by far the most popular pets among Austrians. We therefore called on the community to send us the cutest pictures of their velvet paws. We present a small selection of the submissions we received here:
The cover picture comes from reader reporter Nathalie K., who has always had cats by her side in her dormitory. "Cats simply have the ability to make us feel like they are the real owners of the house and we are just guests who are allowed to look after them," she lets us know and continues: "However, at the end of the day, when you are about to fall asleep and can hear the soft 'tap tap tap' before a small, warm body snuggles up to you, you smile and think to yourself that this is exactly how it should be."
With her irresistibly cuddly look, furry friend "Vicky" practically urges her owner Katharina B. to make herself comfortable. After all, someone here wants some well-deserved cuddles!
Fredi" and "Marie", the two curious velvet paws of reader reporter Sabine L., always have everything in view.
Reader reporter Ines B., who took this beautiful collage of her purring pets being cradled, shows us just how relaxed cats can be - in all situations.
Muffin" and "Milow" from reader reporter Alexandra L. snuggle together like a loving couple. It makes you want to lie down with them yourself.
The kitties of reader reporter Johann S. don't miss out on any treats and are at your feet as soon as their masters enter the house with their well-deserved treats.
Have you also taken great photos of your furry friends and would like to present them to the other "Krone" readers? You are welcome to send us more photos under the keyword "World Cat Day": simply send an e-mail to leserreporter@krone.at or use the form. We look forward to receiving your submissions!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
