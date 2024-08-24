Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reader campaign

The cutest cat pictures from “Krone” readers

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 15:30

Cats are by far the most popular pets among Austrians. We therefore called on the community to send us the cutest pictures of their velvet paws. We present a small selection of the submissions we received here:

comment0 Kommentare

The cover picture comes from reader reporter Nathalie K., who has always had cats by her side in her dormitory. "Cats simply have the ability to make us feel like they are the real owners of the house and we are just guests who are allowed to look after them," she lets us know and continues: "However, at the end of the day, when you are about to fall asleep and can hear the soft 'tap tap tap' before a small, warm body snuggles up to you, you smile and think to yourself that this is exactly how it should be."

(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Katharina B.)
(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Katharina B.)

With her irresistibly cuddly look, furry friend "Vicky" practically urges her owner Katharina B. to make herself comfortable. After all, someone here wants some well-deserved cuddles!

(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Sabine L.)
(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Sabine L.)

Fredi" and "Marie", the two curious velvet paws of reader reporter Sabine L., always have everything in view. 

(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Ines B.)
(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Ines B.)

Reader reporter Ines B., who took this beautiful collage of her purring pets being cradled, shows us just how relaxed cats can be - in all situations. 

(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Alexandra L.)
(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporterin Alexandra L.)

Muffin" and "Milow" from reader reporter Alexandra L. snuggle together like a loving couple. It makes you want to lie down with them yourself.

(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporter Johann S.)
(Bild: krone.at / Leserreporter Johann S.)

The kitties of reader reporter Johann S. don't miss out on any treats and are at your feet as soon as their masters enter the house with their well-deserved treats.

Have you also taken great photos of your furry friends and would like to present them to the other "Krone" readers? You are welcome to send us more photos under the keyword "World Cat Day": simply send an e-mail to leserreporter@krone.at or use the form. We look forward to receiving your submissions!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf