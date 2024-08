Hardly any ice time: Eagles eat up kilometers!

"The fact that we have too few ice surfaces in Salzburg is nothing new. But it's particularly bad for us in the ice arena at the moment," moans Elfi Verworner, chairwoman of the women's ice hockey team. "Unfortunate things have come together. Red Bull bought in a lot of ice time, then we only found out in July that the local council was reducing the number of ice masters in the summer and that the times after 6 p.m., which are important for us, were being cut."