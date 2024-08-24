Dream trains Switzerland
Win a trip through Switzerland!
In cooperation with ÖBB, ÖBB Rail Tours and Travel Switzerland, Switzerland Tourism is giving away an unforgettable trip on the Swiss Dream Trains for two people. Experience the impressive beauty of Switzerland on a luxurious train journey. Take part now and win an unforgettable trip!
When the leaves change color, wine festivals are held and seasonal specialties such as pumpkin and chestnuts are served, autumn arrives. Discover Switzerland's most colorful season and the diversity of the Alpine country along the most beautiful panoramic routes and highlights of Switzerland.
Switzerland's popular premium panoramic trains are the ultimate in terms of equipment and service. They are specially designed for the convenience of leisure travelers and offer exceptional comfort - quality just the way Switzerland likes it.
Relaxed travel to Switzerland with ÖBB
ÖBB trains take you to Switzerland quickly and comfortably. During the day, the Railjet Xpress runs five times a day from Vienna, and even six times a day from Salzburg or Innsbruck to Zurich.
The Eurocity Transalpin also takes you once a day from Graz via Zell am See, Kitzbühel and Innsbruck to Zurich - in 1st class in a magnificent panoramic carriage, by the way
Discover Switzerland with the Swiss Travel Pass
The all-in-one ticket Swiss Travel Pass is the key to Switzerland's public transport network. With a single ticket, travelers can explore the whole of Switzerland on a network of almost 29,000 kilometers by train, bus and boat. Get on, lean back and enjoy - wherever you want
Panoramic trips and charming Lucerne
Experience Switzerland at its best with the Lucerne-Interlaken Express and the GoldenPass Express. The Lucerne-Interlaken Express connects two of Switzerland's most popular travel destinations and takes you past glittering lakes, countless waterfalls and a diverse landscape. The GoldenPass Express offers a seamless and comfortable travel experience between Interlaken and Montreux with uninterrupted views of the breathtaking panorama.
The destination of your journey is the beautiful city of Lucerne, the gateway to Central Switzerland. Surrounded by an impressive mountain panorama on Lake Lucerne, Lucerne impresses with its sights, attractive shopping and proximity to the excursion mountains Rigi, Pilatus and Stanserhorn. Discover the historic old town, the famous Chapel Bridge and enjoy the culinary delights of the region.
Take part now and win
Switzerland Tourism is giving away a trip on the Swiss dream trains for 2 people in cooperation with ÖBB, ÖBB Rail Tours and Travel Switzerland. The following services are included:
- 2nd class train journey there and back from Austria on all routes operated by ÖBB with a day train
- 4-day 2nd class Swiss Travel Pass
- Travel on the Zentralbahn in panoramic carriages on the Lucerne-InterlakenExpress
- Travel & reservation GoldenPass Express from Interlaken to Montreux
- 3 nights incl. breakfast buffet in at least a 3* hotel in Lucerne
Simply complete the relevant form HERE and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is September 21, 2024 and the prize can be redeemed until October 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.