Win a trip through Switzerland!

ÖBB trains take you to Switzerland quickly and comfortably. During the day, the Railjet Xpress runs five times a day from Vienna, and even six times a day from Salzburg or Innsbruck to Zurich.

The Eurocity Transalpin also takes you once a day from Graz via Zell am See, Kitzbühel and Innsbruck to Zurich - in 1st class in a magnificent panoramic carriage, by the way