Transfer target knows Muharemovic

The 21-year-old midfielder belongs to Werder Bremen, played last season on loan at Juventus II in Serie C (with Carinthian Tarik Muharemovic!). Austria are in final talks to loan out the powerful, 1.91-meter tall and versatile international (can also help out as a defender!) from Togo. He has played one 90-minute game for the African national team. Salifou was also allowed to take part in Werder's preparations, was at the camp in Zillertal and was in the starting eleven against Lecce, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry. In February 2023, Salifou was even substituted for one minute in the Bundesliga against Stuttgart. Gorenzel did not mention any names, saying: "We're on the home straight, it's about the financial side of things."