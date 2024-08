“Resignation strengthens Kerschbaum’s credibility”

Kerschbaum, who has been suffering from mental and health problems since the hearing scandal and the allegations of inappropriate business dealings came to light, said via his lawyer Bernhard Steinbüchler: "The mayor's resignation does not directly affect our labor court proceedings, but it is important for my client's credibility. After all, Dietmar Kerschbaum has always told the truth, which cannot be said of the other side." In addition, Kerschbaum was never asked from whom he had received the hearing questions in advance, according to Steinbüchler: "This was obviously deliberately avoided." Kerschbaum had also never actively requested those documents.