Battle for contracts and against giants on the internet

"The lockdown came at the worst possible time. The three-week closure will cause damage of more than one billion euros to the Tyrolean economy alone." These words came from former WK President Christoph Walser in November 2020. Together with the chairmen Franz Jirka (trade and crafts) and Dieter Unterberger (retail), he called on people to focus on Tyrolean products and services in light of the upcoming Christmas season. The "Yes to Tyrol" campaign was presented as part of this.