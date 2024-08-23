Construction and trade warn
Battle for contracts and against giants on the internet
The Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce is sounding the alarm: local companies are increasingly losing out in tenders. It is appealing to politicians to change this. Vice President Martin Wetscher, meanwhile, speaks to the population's conscience.
"Only if Tyrol's companies are doing well will the Tyroleans also do well." - This sentence can be found in the description of the "Yes to Tyrol" campaign, which was launched by the Chamber of Commerce. It was triggered by the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The aim: not to lose any more customers to internet giants.
Around four years later, local entrepreneurs no longer notice much of "Yes to Tirol".
The lowest bidder principle means that regional craft businesses, which are known for their quality, are losing out.
Veronika Opbacher-Egger
"There is a problem with the awarding of contracts"
This not only affects the stationary trade, but also other sectors. On Thursday, Dietmar Hernegger, Chairman of the Information and Consulting Division, Veronika Opbacher-Egger, Deputy Chairwoman of the Trade and Crafts Division, and WK Vice President Martin Wetscher appeared before the media to sound the alarm. According to Hernegger, "there is a problem with the awarding of contracts. Tenders from various offices are being awarded less and less to Tyrolean companies".
The big problem here: "There is a lack of communication. Many people don't even know that the various contracts can also be carried out by our companies."
State printing works in the sights
The appeal to politicians: "First ask the Chamber of Commerce. The employees know the range of services offered by the members." The division chairman, who is in charge of Hernegger Offsetdruck GmbH, also directs sharp criticism towards the provincial parliament, particularly with regard to the provincial printing works: "It is crucial that printing orders are awarded to local companies wherever possible. These companies secure jobs, pay taxes and train apprentices. Competition from the state of Tyrol contradicts this goal."
In general, he calls for greater support for the local economy.
Anyone who wants to have a functioning regional economy must also have a feel for local businesses.
Martin Wetscher
Best bidder principle is high on the wish list
Meanwhile, Opbacher-Egger is focusing on the bidding principle. Trade and crafts are increasingly confronted with the problem that public contracts are awarded according to the lowest bidder principle. This not only leads to poorer quality, delays and higher overall costs, but also means that "regional craft businesses, which are known for their quality and reliability, are put at a disadvantage".
They are calling for the best bidder principle. "This would contribute to the further development of the entire industry. Local construction and craft businesses make a significant contribution to Tyrol's economic stability. The best bidder principle ensures that companies are given preference when public contracts are awarded, which secures jobs and strengthens the regional economy."
Flood of cheap goods harms Tyrolean trade
But the appeal is not only directed at politicians. Wetscher speaks to the population's conscience. "We are seeing that low-cost suppliers such as Temu and Shein are on the rise. They are undermining European competition rules and flooding the EU with hundreds of thousands of cheap items." Brick-and-mortar retailers are losing out. "Anyone who feels the need for a functioning regional economy must also have a feel for local businesses and stores."
"The lockdown came at the worst possible time. The three-week closure will cause damage of more than one billion euros to the Tyrolean economy alone." These words came from former WK President Christoph Walser in November 2020. Together with the chairmen Franz Jirka (trade and crafts) and Dieter Unterberger (retail), he called on people to focus on Tyrolean products and services in light of the upcoming Christmas season. The "Yes to Tyrol" campaign was presented as part of this.
Image films also shot
It included subjects with seven leitmotifs. All sectors were covered, from trade to IT and tourism. Image films were also made to show what Tyrolean products and services can do. "The true strength of regional structures, cohesion and togetherness" were to be conveyed. A call went out to businesses in the region to become "Yes to Tirol" ambassadors.
The homepage (www.ja-zu.tirol) still exists today. However, like the coronavirus, the campaign now seems to have been forgotten.
