Out of the crisis, into life

24.08.2024 00:01

According to state estimates, around 200,000 people across Styria are affected by mental illness - and the trend is rising. Since 2022, Jugend am Werk's Mobile Social Psychiatric Support (MSB) has therefore been providing uncomplicated, professional and free support. The successful service is now available in all Styrian regions.

"Not a week goes by without us receiving new inquiries," outlines Alice Schreiner, Head of Mobile Social Psychiatric Support for Graz and the surrounding area and Voitsberg. The service has been available at Jugend am Werk Steiermark since September 2022 and has been extended to all Styrian regions.

In times of multiple crises, mental stress increases, Schreiner explains the high number of inquiries. "If you can't get out of a stressful situation in the long term, it can develop into a mental disorder or worsen an existing illness." The death of a loved one, sudden unemployment and war events can also contribute to illness.

For those affected by a mental illness, just going to a counseling center can be an insurmountable hurdle. (Bild: Jugend am Werk Steiermark/KoCo)
For those affected by a mental illness, just going to a counseling center can be an insurmountable hurdle.
(Bild: Jugend am Werk Steiermark/KoCo)

Individual services as the key
"For those affected by ongoing crises, even going to a psychosocial counseling center can sometimes be an insurmountable hurdle. This is exactly where Jugend am Werk's mobile social psychiatric care comes into play," says Manfred Öttl, Head of Housing BHG and mobile services. Mobile socio-psychiatric care is aimed at people with mental illnesses, depression, anxiety and personality disorders, etc.

"The illness often takes up so much space that you overlook all the small, enriching things in life. Going for a walk in the park, sitting in the sun, having a coffee or consciously listening to music - all of these things may sound mundane, but are not a matter of course for those affected. We rely on individual support to enable them to do this again," adds Schreiner.

The mobile social psychiatric care teams are happy to provide non-binding advice directly at the location or at home and also provide support in applying for the service. (Bild: iStockphoto/Zoran Zeremski)
The mobile social psychiatric care teams are happy to provide non-binding advice directly at the location or at home and also provide support in applying for the service.
(Bild: iStockphoto/Zoran Zeremski)

Stabilization for an independent life
The aim of the support service is to stabilize people mentally to such an extent that they can lead a largely independent and integrated life in their chosen environment. This may require assistance in coping with everyday tasks - such as household chores or shopping - as well as promoting social participation or support in dealing with mental illness.

Info & contact

Jugend am Werk Styria GmbH
Lendplatz 35
8020 Graz
Phone: +43 (0) 50/7900-0
E-mail: office@jaw.or.at

"In order to get started as quickly as possible and minimize the level of suffering, we are happy to provide interested parties with non-binding advice at our location or at home, support them with the application and also provide support from this point onwards," concludes Öttl. In order to receive free mobile social psychiatric care, an application must be submitted to the relevant district authority or Graz City Council. You can find more information about the service at jaw.or.at/msb.

(Bild: Jugend am Werk)
(Bild: Jugend am Werk)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

