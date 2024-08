How Coldplay’s first concert in Vienna went

At the beginning of their career, Coldplay were regarded as a widely respected indie band that mixed powerful emotions with equally powerful melodies in songs that were as small as they were delicate. While the quartet once followed in the footsteps of early U2, they now pay homage to brightly colored electropop with a dance edge. The band around frontman Chris Martin demonstrated their penchant for opulent staging and low-threshold music at the first of four completely sold-out concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Wednesday evening.