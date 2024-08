Czech Bittner wins 5th Vuelta stage!

The 21-year-old from the DSM racing team came out on top after 177 kilometers in Seville in sweltering heat of up to 40 degrees, just ahead of Wout van Aert (Visma) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin), both of whom had already won a stage of the 79th Tour of Spain. Bittner had already won a stage on his Grand Tour debut. The four Austrians did not finish in the top 70.