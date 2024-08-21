More forced laborers at Bahlsen than previously known

Bahlsen family: "We regret the injustice"

The truth about the events of that time was uncomfortable and painful, the family continued. "We deeply regret the injustice that happened to these people at Bahlsen. We also regret that we did not face up to this difficult truth sooner." The company archive has been fully opened up for scientific research for the first time. Bahlsen generously financed the project, but did not impose any content requirements, the authors wrote. There was particularly close contact with Werner M. Bahlsen and his daughter Verena.