Sorda decides the long runner-up with a brace

After trailing 1:0, the home side led 2:1 until the 80th minute, when Sorda broke down Thalgau's defense and scored a brace for Austria - with "Co" Özel standing in for coach Schaider - to win 3:2 and advance to the fourth round. Wals-Grünau, another Western League club, won the Cup opener against Gneis/ASK/PSV 3-0 after four substitutions in the second half.