Climate change "fuel for flames" according to experts

The climate changes, which favor the development of fires as early as spring or late in the fall, are now of a permanent nature, writes the daily newspaper "Kathimerini". There are new characteristics for forest fires in times of climate crisis, fire meteorologist Thodoris Giannaros told the newspaper. "Increased temperatures and prolonged drought create more fuel for the flames." This fuel creates higher thermal loads and a faster spread of fires, making them more difficult to control.