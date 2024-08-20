Situation "extreme"
A storm front over the west and north of Greece has caused forest fires in the past 24 hours. A total of 44 fires have broken out, at least ten of which were caused by lightning strikes, announced Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias.
Experts confirm that the situation is extreme. They blame climate change.
Climate change "fuel for flames" according to experts
The climate changes, which favor the development of fires as early as spring or late in the fall, are now of a permanent nature, writes the daily newspaper "Kathimerini". There are new characteristics for forest fires in times of climate crisis, fire meteorologist Thodoris Giannaros told the newspaper. "Increased temperatures and prolonged drought create more fuel for the flames." This fuel creates higher thermal loads and a faster spread of fires, making them more difficult to control.
Meanwhile, Minister Kikilias warned in his tweet of further fires caused by lightning strikes. The previous fires had been brought under control. However, the lightning had often struck in mountainous, impassable regions, which had made the work of the fire department much more difficult.
High fire risk in half of the country
According to meteorologists, the storms are expected to continue in parts of the country until at least Wednesday. The fire risk is currently assessed as "very high" for a good half of the country by the Ministry of Civil Protection. The affected regions include parts of the Peloponnese peninsula, the Attica region around Athens and the popular vacation destinations of Crete and Halkidiki.
