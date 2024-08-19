Girl (4) dies during dental surgery after anesthesia

A 67-year-old anaesthetist, who already has a criminal record for involuntary manslaughter, is on trial in Frankfurt am Main Regional Court (D) for four counts of grievous bodily harm and assault resulting in death. On September 29, 2021, four-year-old Emilia died after undergoing dental surgery under general anesthesia at a dental practice in Kronberg. The little girl had broken a tooth while playing, which was to be repaired under anesthesia. According to the indictment, the bottle of anesthetic injected by the defendant was contaminated with the sprout fungus Candid and two other bacterial cultures.