Children on vacation made a wartime discovery in Lake Kraig

The find turned out to be a Nazi war relic

And this year the time had finally come. Together with Gsottbauer, the little ones lifted the metal part and pulled it 120 meters across the lake towards the lido with a pedal boat and two stand-up boards. Once they reached the shore, they were disillusioned: nobody knew what the unknown piece of metal actually was. "As I know a lot about old motorcycles, I initially thought it was a trailer for motorcycles," says Gsottbauer, who then did some research in forums. And during his research, it turned out that the supposed treasure from Lake Kraig was a relic from the Second World War. More precisely, an infantry cart from the German Wehrmacht. This trailer was produced during the war years and used by the ground troops to transport machine guns, grenade launchers and ammunition.