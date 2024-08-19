"Treasure" unearthed
Children on vacation made a wartime discovery in Lake Kraig
A few years ago, children on vacation made an unusual discovery in Lake Kraig. This summer, the "treasure" was finally unearthed. However, it was a relic from the Second World War.
The families of Christian Hromatka and Florian Gsottbauer from Vienna have been spending their vacations at the idyllic Kraiger See lake for years. "A few years ago, the children discovered the so-called treasure under the mud," explains Gsottbauer in an interview with Krone. And the little ones didn't let up, they kept asking for the unknown metal chest from Lake Kraig and wanted to know what was hidden inside.
As I know a lot about old motorcycles, I initially thought it was a trailer for motorcycles.
Florian Gsottbauer, Finder
The find turned out to be a Nazi war relic
And this year the time had finally come. Together with Gsottbauer, the little ones lifted the metal part and pulled it 120 meters across the lake towards the lido with a pedal boat and two stand-up boards. Once they reached the shore, they were disillusioned: nobody knew what the unknown piece of metal actually was. "As I know a lot about old motorcycles, I initially thought it was a trailer for motorcycles," says Gsottbauer, who then did some research in forums. And during his research, it turned out that the supposed treasure from Lake Kraig was a relic from the Second World War. More precisely, an infantry cart from the German Wehrmacht. This trailer was produced during the war years and used by the ground troops to transport machine guns, grenade launchers and ammunition.
While Frauenstein's mayor Harald Janach thanked the finders with an ice cream, Gsottbauer is now thinking about what he will do with the special find: "One possibility is that I will sell the infantry cart and divide the money between the children."
