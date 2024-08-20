Unusual premiere
Soup is accompanied by music and theater on the Soboth
The evening begins with a good soup before stories from the region are served up. Food with local color, so to speak. The "Soboth Soup Theater" at Gasthof Mörth takes place on 22, 24 and 25 August in cooperation with the "Sobothage" association.
Where better to stage a soup theater than in an inn? On the Soboth, creative minds have come together under the direction of Wolfgang Fasching to put on a production that is closely interwoven with the hiking and flower village. There are many stories surrounding this area on the Styrian border with Carinthia and Slovenia. Some of them actually happened, while others are remembered as sagas, legends and myths.
One of the true events is the demarcation of the border between the former Yugoslavia and Austria after the Second World War. It has found its way into the play. "Our aim is to filter out a few highlights from a wealth of sources, stage them and thus save them from being forgotten," emphasizes the director. Theater fans still remember his production "Der Koralmschreck", which was a great success for the cultural initiative Kürbis Wies in September last year.
During a stop at the Gasthof Mörth, Fasching was recognized and approached by landlady Elke Mörth. Her invitation to put on a play at her inn was met with an open ear. "I liked the premises straight away."
There are no specific costumes, we perform without stage sets or technology. The guest room is our backdrop.
Regisseur Wolfgang Fasching
In May, there was an initial meeting with interested people from the region. In the end, ten of them remained: Eva Brauchart, Fritz Brauchart, Sepp Faullend, Franz Fenninger, Lisbeth Kohlberger, Petra Nachbaur, Ruth Pichlbauer, Niko Schmid, Tina Strauss and Günter Ully. "Everyone jumped in at full throttle," says Fasching, who is also responsible for the text, enthusiastically.
The cozy dining room with its interesting murals is the epitome of dignified Styrian inn culture. Here you can feel the love with which the owner of the house works. Elke Mörth is particularly proud of the rare natural wooden floor. "It is still rubbed by hand." And it is precisely this guest room, in which every piece of furniture has found its right place, that provides the right ambience for the "Soup Theater" on 22, 24 and 25 August.
Theater by candlelight
When visitors take their seats in the guest room an hour before the play begins, soup is served. The main course, however, consists of 22 stories garnished with music, song and dance. Once the soup is finished, the lights go out and candles illuminate the tables where the actors, who have mingled inconspicuously with the audience, are sitting. The music is provided by Petra Nachbaur (zither), Fritz Brauchart (clarinet), Sepp Faullend (guitar) and Franz Fenninger (Styrian harmonica) - half of the "Aibler Stubenmusi".
"We will also bring typical expressions for this region to the people," announces Wolfgang Fasching. Among other things, the audience will find out what the term "Wegschoadsitzen" means, what the Frauenloch in Soboth is all about, who the jumpers and throwers were and what a Schabbock is.
Due to the limited number of places, booking is essential on 0676/5350047 (weekdays from 9 to 11 am)!
Josef Fürbass
