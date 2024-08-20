Soup is accompanied by music and theater on the Soboth

One of the true events is the demarcation of the border between the former Yugoslavia and Austria after the Second World War. It has found its way into the play. "Our aim is to filter out a few highlights from a wealth of sources, stage them and thus save them from being forgotten," emphasizes the director. Theater fans still remember his production "Der Koralmschreck", which was a great success for the cultural initiative Kürbis Wies in September last year.