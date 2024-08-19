Experts agree: just don’t make a mistake

"Catenaccio - like in soccer"

The people who watch the TV debates are either supporters of a candidate anyway or interested in politics, says opinion researcher Peter Hajek (Public Opinions). "It's mainly about those who have not yet declared their support, but who sympathize. They are called 'likely voters'". For him, too, avoiding mistakes is the top priority. It's like in soccer. "You can have a great match plan. But at the end of the day, it's important that the score is '0'. Not conceding a goal. So it's all about a solid performance. Just like the Italians with their catenaccio."