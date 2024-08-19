Election campaign on TV
Experts agree: just don’t make a mistake
Dozens of TV debates until election day on September 29. Almost daily on all channels. But what can the duels and rounds still achieve for the candidates and their parties? An analysis by professionals.
Elephant rounds, duels, individual interviews - in all variations on all channels. The intensive election campaign on TV will be particularly challenging this time. For everyone involved, including the audience.
But what is the point of these televised debates so close to the elections? "It used to be said that you could make up to three percent plus or minus. This time, I think the range is only 1.5 - two percent at most," says pollster Christoph Haselmayer (IFDD).
The reason: many people have already decided who they want to vote for this time. "Due to the EU elections, we already had a nationwide election campaign, so to speak. This is because the focus was primarily on national issues. It was more or less a warm-up before the Grand Prix." The main thing now is to avoid mistakes. This is followed by "securing our own clientele". "Thirdly, focus on the new voters. That applies to all candidates and parties."
"Danger of saying nonsensical things"
Politics professor Peter Filzmaier also sees avoiding mistakes as a priority. "Because in every second of many hours of TV discussions, a politician is in danger of saying something nonsensical that they can't get rid of," says Filzmaier.
There are only two target groups for parties and candidates here. The undecided voters and potential non-voters. Around three quarters have made up their minds early and have long since made up their minds. "These are basically no longer important for politicians on television because it is almost impossible to convince someone from the other side now. Also, undecided voters naturally don't waver between all parties, but between two or at most three of them."
However, the quarter of undecided voters and potential non-voters would also amount to far more than one million eligible voters.
"Catenaccio - like in soccer"
The people who watch the TV debates are either supporters of a candidate anyway or interested in politics, says opinion researcher Peter Hajek (Public Opinions). "It's mainly about those who have not yet declared their support, but who sympathize. They are called 'likely voters'". For him, too, avoiding mistakes is the top priority. It's like in soccer. "You can have a great match plan. But at the end of the day, it's important that the score is '0'. Not conceding a goal. So it's all about a solid performance. Just like the Italians with their catenaccio."
Excessive defensive play. Not really pretty to watch, but effective.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.