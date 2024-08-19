Work colleague rammed kitchen knife into forehead

Violence under the influence of alcohol looms on the horizon

However, alcohol is likely to have played a significant role, and not for the first time. The 24-year-old already has two previous convictions - an aggravated assault while fully intoxicated and another violent offense where alcohol was also involved. The defense attorney announces to the lay judges that his client "does not want to drink a drop of alcohol in the future." He will also undergo therapy during the three-year prison sentence to which he will be sentenced.