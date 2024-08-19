Imprisonment for 24-year-old
Work colleague rammed kitchen knife into forehead
It could have turned out very differently: During an argument, a 24-year-old attacked a work colleague with a knife, stabbing him in the forehead. The latter only suffered a small cut - for which the young Romanian is now not legally obliged to serve three years in prison.
"He is trying to help find the truth", announces the defense lawyer of the 24-year-old in the Vienna Regional Court. However, the situation is no more transparent after the trial than it was before. "I can't remember and I don't know why we argued," says the Romanian.
Stun gun and knife drawn
The facts: the young man met up with two work colleagues on November 5, 2023 - "We phoned each other and said we'd have a few beers together." This may have turned into something more. The defendant speaks of twelve beers and a bottle of vodka. Then a fight broke out - the reason remains unclear. The 24-year-old attacked one of the men with a stun gun and stabbed the other in the forehead with a kitchen knife.
"I don't know what was in my head"
What may sound dramatic at first, even for those watching the trial, fortunately ended up being harmless for the victim. A photo of the injury is shown in court - a small cut on the forehead. The charge is therefore attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. To which the Romanian pleaded guilty: "I don't know what was in my head."
Violence under the influence of alcohol looms on the horizon
However, alcohol is likely to have played a significant role, and not for the first time. The 24-year-old already has two previous convictions - an aggravated assault while fully intoxicated and another violent offense where alcohol was also involved. The defense attorney announces to the lay judges that his client "does not want to drink a drop of alcohol in the future." He will also undergo therapy during the three-year prison sentence to which he will be sentenced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
