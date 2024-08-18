Days full of enjoyment
Wine and culinary delights invite you to celebrate
For five days, Eisenstadt's pedestrian zone will once again be transformed into a gourmet mile. Numerous exhibitors once again entice visitors with their specialties. Musical entertainment also awaits
From August 21 to 25, Eisenstadt will once again be celebrating in style. The "Wine & Pleasure Days" are once again on the program. In the pedestrian zone, numerous exhibitors with fine wines, regional delicacies and organic products invite you on a culinary journey through the whole of Burgenland and neighboring regions. Admission is free!
The Uhudlerei Mirth, the Association of Friends of Uhudler and the Sandnerhof come from the south of the province. Domaine Pöttelsdorf and Sir's beer from Stöttera will also be there. The winegrowing associations from Kleinhöflein, St. Georgen and St. Margarethen, the wine village of Donnerskirchen and Gin & More from Leithaprodersdorf will also be there. Culinary delights will be provided by local restaurants, food stands and food trucks. Bad Kissingen, Colmar and Sopron - Eisenstadt's three twin towns - will also be presenting their own delicacies.
Coronation at the opening
As part of the opening ceremony on Wednesday, the Burgenland Wine Queen Hannah I will be crowned Austrian Wine Queen. Musically, visitors can expect fine blues, jazz and swing sounds, but sometimes also something rockier. The morning pints on Saturday and Sunday are organized by the town's music clubs. Finally, there will be a twilight pint by the St. Georgen farmers' band.
On Thursday and Friday, a "WineWalk" with wine academic Christian Zechmeister will also be offered for the first time from 5.30 pm. All information at genussvolleseisenstadt.at
