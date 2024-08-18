Spicy confession
Gold medal sailor Vadlau also has “fun with men”
Olympic champion Lara Vadlau spoke in an interview on Sunday about her relationship with soccer star Lea Schüller and also opened up about her sexual orientation. "I wouldn't describe myself as homosexual, I have just as much fun with men," said the sailor.
"For me, it's about the person. If I'm particularly impressed and fascinated by a person, I want to spend more time with them. That's why there was never a reason for me to come out, because I was taught early on: 'Live your life, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. The main thing is that you can look yourself in the mirror. That's why I always walked through the streets with a proud chest, because there was never any reason to hide," Vadlau revealed on Sunday morning on Ö3's "Frückstück bei mir", which she attended together with sailing partner Lukas Mähr.
Relationship break-up with soccer star
In the interview, Vadlau also spoke about the end of her relationship with Bayern Munich footballer Lea Schüller, which became public during the Olympic Games. "Lea and I got to know each other in 2019. I lived with her in Munich and she lived through my student life. When I said I wanted to sail again, she gave me great support," explained the 30-year-old from Carinthia. She had interrupted her sailing career to study medicine.
"But then it became difficult. We were two professional athletes again and traveled a lot. We saw each other two or three days a month and often, when I came home, she was out and about. At some point, the moment came when she said she couldn't go on because she was suffering so much from the fact that we never saw each other - and every time I packed my bags again, it was like a separation for her," says Vadlau.
"What a shame, but it's the way it is"
Schüller then "said it would be better if we didn't get in each other's way, if we both concentrated on our sport and pooled our strengths. That's why we decided to go our separate ways for the time being. It's a great pity, of course, but it's the way it is," Vadlau revealed.
The separation after four and a half years of dating took place in November last year, but they kept it a secret "because it was important to us that our focus was on sport and not on our private lives".
