Gold medal sailor Vadlau also has “fun with men”

"For me, it's about the person. If I'm particularly impressed and fascinated by a person, I want to spend more time with them. That's why there was never a reason for me to come out, because I was taught early on: 'Live your life, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. The main thing is that you can look yourself in the mirror. That's why I always walked through the streets with a proud chest, because there was never any reason to hide," Vadlau revealed on Sunday morning on Ö3's "Frückstück bei mir", which she attended together with sailing partner Lukas Mähr.