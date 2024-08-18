Vorteilswelt
Entourage sent on

Displeasure at a visit from hikers in southern Burgenland

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 09:00

A caravan convoy wanted to pitch its tents in Oberwart. After a warning from the town council, the convoy moved on to Unterwart. But they are not happy there either.

"They come like a thunderstorm and want everything. It's cheeky to take this for granted," says town mayor Georg Rosner, criticizing the recent visit of a group of hikers to Oberwart. The wagon train - mostly Roma and Sinti from France - has been visiting the district suburb for decades.

Cars are also part of the procession. (Bild: Christian Schulter/Krone KREATIV)
Cars are also part of the procession.
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Krone KREATIV)

On Friday, more than two dozen caravans and cars once again made themselves comfortable in the parking lot behind the exhibition grounds. This time, however, their stay should be over sooner than expected. Rosner explains: "I told them that we needed the parking lot due to a lot of events and that they couldn't stay there." 

The request was complied with and the convoy was moved to the former Kika site in Unterwart. But they are not happy there either, as the head of the village Hannes Nemeth says: "After consultation with the landowner, there is no permission." In about two weeks' time, the wandering people want to move on. Until then, they are offering craft services. These house trades are always discouraged - the costs are extremely high.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
