Post boss lashes out at politics before retirement

Austrian Post in "good hands"

Pölzl, who will be retiring at the end of September after 15 years at the helm of the partly state-owned, listed company, believes Austrian Post is "in good hands". Much has been achieved in recent years, but his successor will not lack challenges, he summarized. Pölzl ruled out a position on the company's Supervisory Board in the near future, and he is not seeking political office either.