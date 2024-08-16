Amanda Knox wants to continue fighting for her innocence

However, the American was sentenced to three years in prison for defamation. With the new trial in Florence, which ended in June, she wanted to prove her innocence. During the interrogation following her arrest after the murder, Knox had accused a Congolese barman, Patrick Lumumba, who worked in Perugia and whom she knew, of the murder. However, the American woman had already served the three-year prison sentence for defamation, taking into account her pre-trial detention. She returned to the USA in 2011 after a total of four years in custody.