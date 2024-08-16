After conviction
Amanda Knox wants to continue fighting for her innocence
US citizen Amanda Knox, who made headlines in connection with a murder case in Italy years ago and was found guilty of defamation again in June, will not let this sit on her head.
On Friday, the 37-year-old criticized the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Florence for defamation on the online service X after she accused a barman in connection with the murder of the British woman Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007.
"I was clearly not at home when Meredith was murdered, I was not involved and I know no more than can be deduced from the evidence," Knox said after the reasons for the verdict were recently published by the Court of Appeal in June. "Don't worry: I'll be back," she wrote, announcing that she would appeal against the verdict before Italy's Supreme Court.
The Florentine appeals court's reasoning states that Knox "wrongly" accused the innocent barman of murdering Kercher in order to "free herself from the difficult situation in which she found herself". The judges believe Knox "was in the house when the murder took place", they reasoned.
The Meredith Kercher murder case
Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were accused of killing the British exchange student Meredith Kercher, whose body was discovered in her bedroom in the central Italian city of Perugia at the end of 2007. The case caused a worldwide sensation. Sollecito and Knox were sentenced to long prison terms in 2009, but were acquitted in 2011. Knox returned to the USA. The case went through further instances, both were convicted again, but the Italian Supreme Court finally acquitted them in March 2015.
However, the American was sentenced to three years in prison for defamation. With the new trial in Florence, which ended in June, she wanted to prove her innocence. During the interrogation following her arrest after the murder, Knox had accused a Congolese barman, Patrick Lumumba, who worked in Perugia and whom she knew, of the murder. However, the American woman had already served the three-year prison sentence for defamation, taking into account her pre-trial detention. She returned to the USA in 2011 after a total of four years in custody.
The only person convicted of the murder of the exchange student is Ivorian-born Rudy Guede, who had lived in Perugia since the age of six as the adopted son of an Italian couple. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in October 2008 following summary proceedings. Following an appeal, the sentence was reduced to 16 years. The investigators agreed that he could not have acted alone. Guede has since been released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.