72 hours of sleeplessness at PS-Woodstock

The party goes on anytime and anywhere. Including at the campsite. Where things really got going on Friday. The fans don't actually need a disco, as many visitors have already integrated them into their own tents. Whether subwoofers, fairy lights or gastrobars - the motorcycle community has it all. The special attraction of the mega event? "I think it's great that everyone has a good time. There is also world-class sport on offer," says David, who traveled from the Czech Republic with his son Daniel. "This is the fourth time we've been here. The Spielberg weekend is firmly marked on our calendar."