72 hours of sleeplessness at PS-Woodstock

Ecstasy in Spielberg: MotoGP fans are shaking Styria to the core this weekend, partying like crazy. Some even traveled from Australia for the racing spectacle.
Crazy, crazier - Spielberg! Around 170,000 enthusiastic MotoGP fans make the pilgrimage to the Red Bull Ring this weekend. And transform the area around the race track into a huge party mile. Or rather: a Woodstock of PS fanatics!
The party goes on anytime and anywhere. Including at the campsite. Where things really got going on Friday. The fans don't actually need a disco, as many visitors have already integrated them into their own tents. Whether subwoofers, fairy lights or gastrobars - the motorcycle community has it all. The special attraction of the mega event? "I think it's great that everyone has a good time. There is also world-class sport on offer," says David, who traveled from the Czech Republic with his son Daniel. "This is the fourth time we've been here. The Spielberg weekend is firmly marked on our calendar."
Including that of Philipp and his buddies from Graz. The hot temperatures were manageable for the friends. "The doctor said you should drink a lot," laughs the mechanic, echoing MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. "But we can also resort to water if necessary." Fan Johannes probably won't. "In Spielberg, it's all hands on deck around the clock," says the Munich native. "Like the drivers, we go full throttle for three days! We don't sleep here."
Student Will even undertook a long journey for the parties. "We flew here all the way from Australia." And without race tickets! "It didn't matter. We really wanted to be there. The festivals here are simply amazing."
Of course, the PS fans from the most diverse countries of origin also had heated discussions about tomorrow's race. But with a cool head! Will: "Everything is peaceful, it's a great togetherness." Which underlines the magic of the Spielberg spectacle year after year.
