Chelsea v Manchester City – LIVE from 5.30pm

At the defending champions from Manchester, who kicked off the season last weekend by winning the Super Cup, Guardiola's future is particularly uncertain. His current contract expires at the end of the season and the Spaniard is clearly not thinking about extending it at the moment. He is "closer to leaving than staying", Guardiola said in May after winning the title. He recently said: "I have to decide what I want to do with my life. Whether I continue here, take a break, build a national team, whatever."