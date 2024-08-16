Maderner fit again
Open fire! GAK goal scorer goes on the hunt
GAK welcome BW Linz on Saturday afternoon. Goalscorer Daniel Maderner is fit again for the second home game of the season after missing the first two games through injury. The 28-year-old spoke to the "Krone" about sitting out, the new system and the competition.
"I'm ready to go!" says top striker Daniel Maderner, who can't wait for Saturday. When his GAK face BW Linz at home - as of Friday, around 6300 tickets had been sold for the match. "I've been back in full training all week. We're ready to go."
The 28-year-old had to spend the first two rounds injured in the stands. "It hurt to have to watch and to know that the team needed me," sighs the striker, referring in particular to the 0-0 draw at WSG in Tirol. "Defensively it worked great, but something was missing with the ball. I think I could have changed something."
The first three-pointer is on the cards
Maderner already has 60 games in the Bundesliga under his belt for Altach and Wr. These cannot be compared with one for GAK. "There wasn't as much pressure from the fans because there was practically no curve. It was a different kind of pressure," recalls the goalscorer (15 league goals last year). At the same time, he is already looking ahead: "If we give it our all against Linz, I'm confident that we'll get our first three-pointer."
Since this season, GAK have finally adopted a new system with just one striker instead of two. A very pleasant situation for Maderner. "I'm the target man up front. With the two tens behind me, I have a passing option in both areas, where I can pass or let the ball dribble away. Of course it has advantages and disadvantages - but I think it makes us more variable and harder to count out."
With only one striker in the system, competition is naturally fierce. Especially with Romeo Vucic, who has already scored. "We get on very well, he can certainly benefit from my experience. But I can also benefit from him. We both work hard and allow each other to score goals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
