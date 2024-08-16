Open fire! GAK goal scorer goes on the hunt

The first three-pointer is on the cards

Maderner already has 60 games in the Bundesliga under his belt for Altach and Wr. These cannot be compared with one for GAK. "There wasn't as much pressure from the fans because there was practically no curve. It was a different kind of pressure," recalls the goalscorer (15 league goals last year). At the same time, he is already looking ahead: "If we give it our all against Linz, I'm confident that we'll get our first three-pointer."