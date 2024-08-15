Husband abseiled her down, mountain guide helped

Her husband was able to abseil her down to an "intermediate band" in the rock. She was then brought to the Dresdnerhütte by her husband accompanied by a local mountain guide who was nearby and had heard the screams. The couple then took the train down to the valley together. From there, they were flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter after receiving first aid from the rescue team. Once the investigation has been completed, a report will be submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.