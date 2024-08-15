Rock broke out
Dramatic seconds for a Munich climbing couple in the Stubai Valley: a 58-year-old woman fell around 17 meters into the rope because a rock broke off. She survived the incident with a serious hand injury.
The couple from Munich took the Stubai Glacier cable car to the middle station in the morning. From there, they walked to the Egesengrat ridge to climb the "Bergführer" via ferrata. This is rated with a difficulty level of 5+ to 6.
It happened in the lead
The climbing partners entered the climbing route at around 11 a.m. and took it in turns to lead climb. After the woman, a 58-year-old German, was in the lead and was just about to belay herself at the fourth belay, a rock broke out and she used it as a handhold.
Crashed into the rock face several times
As a result, she fell around 17 meters into the rope. She touched the rock several times and suffered serious hand injuries as a result. Her husband, a 58-year-old German, was able to prevent her from falling to the bottom.
Husband abseiled her down, mountain guide helped
Her husband was able to abseil her down to an "intermediate band" in the rock. She was then brought to the Dresdnerhütte by her husband accompanied by a local mountain guide who was nearby and had heard the screams. The couple then took the train down to the valley together. From there, they were flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter after receiving first aid from the rescue team. Once the investigation has been completed, a report will be submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
