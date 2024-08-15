Rapid Vienna v Trabzonspor, LIVE from 6pm

Millions at stake

If the sporting development is in the foreground for Klauß, the focus on Thursday in the economic management level is from a monetary point of view. For Rapid, at least 3.17 million euros are at stake, which would be worth promotion. That's how much UEFA will pay for participation in the group stage of the Conference League, which would be guaranteed even if the team is eliminated from the Europa League play-off. The reformed system also includes points and place bonuses. The great importance of the game should not paralyze the professionals, as Klauß emphasized ("It's not a final"). "But we also have players who can handle it," he said.