Rapid Vienna v Trabzonspor, LIVE from 6pm

Second leg of the third qualifying round for the Europa League. Rapid go into the second leg against Turkish club Trabzonspor with their home fans behind them and a 1-0 lead. We will be reporting live from 6pm - see ticker below.
Self-confidence is high
The omens are good for Rapid ahead of the match against Trabzonspor. The Hütteldorfer go into the second leg of the Europa League qualifier against the Turkish top-three club on Thursday (6pm) with a 1-0 lead in front of a practically sold-out crowd. Even though the winning streak came to an end in Klagenfurt recently, the green and white team's self-confidence is high. After a mixed start to the season, the opponents seem to be in a rut.
"You can't assume that we have a big advantage. For me, the game starts at 0-0 - and we want to win," said Robert Klauß on the starting position. Rapids' head coach rotated between the two matches against Trabzonspor, resulting in a 1-1 draw at Wörthersee. Nenad Cvetkovic, who was rested against Klagenfurt, is now back, as is goalkeeper Niklas Hedl, who was sidelined with a slight knee ligament. The international stadium, which holds 24,000 fans, was almost sold out the day before the game.
Klauß expects more resistance from the opponent. "We assume that we will be challenged more than in the first leg and that Trabzonspor will be more homogeneous," said the German. Rapid won a week ago, and not undeservedly so, while Trabzonspor were not yet well-rehearsed. "We know that we need another top performance," Louis Schaub made clear. "It's a highlight game," said the attacking player. "And we want to have a lot more of those in the fall."
Intense battle for the starting eleven
If the Viennese are promoted, they will face the winner of the Europa League play-off between SC Braga and Servette Geneva (first leg 0-0). The loser advances to the Conference League play-off and will face FC St. Gallen or Slask Wroclaw (2:0). The matches will be played on August 22 and 29. English weeks are therefore still guaranteed for Rapid and also wanted. Klauß did not take the opportunity to postpone the 5th round match at Blau-Weiß Linz (August 25). "I said we don't want that. We want to play every three days, so we're in rhythm."
The squad depth speaks for itself. Rapid seems to have two players in every position. Klauß still wants to decide who will play at right-back against the strong Egyptian Trezeguet on Thursday. Moritz Oswald and Bendeguz Bolla are available, the Hungarian having served his European Cup suspension. Up front, Guido Burgstaller and Dion Beljo are expected to do the job, although the Croatian lacked efficiency at the weekend. Rapid do not want to entrench themselves. "It's never been a good idea to play for 0-0. I don't think that's our playing philosophy either," explained Schaub.
Millions at stake
If the sporting development is in the foreground for Klauß, the focus on Thursday in the economic management level is from a monetary point of view. For Rapid, at least 3.17 million euros are at stake, which would be worth promotion. That's how much UEFA will pay for participation in the group stage of the Conference League, which would be guaranteed even if the team is eliminated from the Europa League play-off. The reformed system also includes points and place bonuses. The great importance of the game should not paralyze the professionals, as Klauß emphasized ("It's not a final"). "But we also have players who can handle it," he said.
For Trabzonspor, one important player has to miss out. According to the club, central defender Stefan Savic, who moved to Turkey from Atletico Madrid in the summer, is out due to a muscle injury. The mood at last season's third-placed team in the Süper Lig is tense. Trabzonspor also failed to score in the 0-0 draw at Sivasspor in the league opener on Sunday. Fans blamed coach Abdullah Avci for the poor performance and there were calls for his resignation in the stadium and on social media.
Avci is not helped by the fact that his team is still finding its feet after ten new signings - such as Ukrainian defender Arseniy Batagov just a few days ago. "We're at the start of the season, so of course there are still deficits. We will lift our heads and concentrate fully on Rapid Vienna," said the 61-year-old. "I have faith in the team's potential. We will do everything we can to win. The European stage is important for all of us."
