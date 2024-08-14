Art collector Elisabeth Leopold dies

The unique collection she had tirelessly amassed was transferred to the Leopold Museum Private Foundation in 1994 - in return for the assurance that the Republic would build a museum for the collection. Since the death of her husband, Elisabeth Leopold, who was awarded both the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art First Class and the Golden Medal of Merit of the Province of Vienna in 2017, has been a life member of the board of the private foundation. She has repeatedly acted as co-curator in the exhibition house itself.