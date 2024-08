First fully electric turntable ladder is in use

On Tuesday, Fire Service Officer Heinrich Dorner and Provincial Fire Service Commander Franz Kropf presented Austria's first all-electric turntable ladder, which will be stationed at the Burgenland Provincial Fire Service Command in the future. "We are investing heavily in the Burgenland fire department. In addition to the all-important equipment for disaster control, we are setting a clear course with this innovation. The all-electric turntable ladder will not only provide valuable experience in real-life operations, but will also be available to the provincial fire service school for teaching purposes," said Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.