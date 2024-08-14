Dramatic qualifying exit
“New” Champions League without José Mourinho
The "new" (reformed) Champions League will take place without José Mourinho. The cult coach failed dramatically with Fenerbahçe in the qualifiers against OSC Lille.
A 1:1 draw after extra time in the second leg on Tuesday evening was not enough. The Turkish top-flight club lost the first leg 2:1, sealing their elimination and leaving Mourinho and his team with only the Europa League to play for.
An own goal by Lille's Bafodé Diakité gave the traditional Istanbul club the lead in stoppage time. In the final stages of extra time, Canadian international Jonathan David scored the equalizer from the penalty spot. The French side had to play shorthanded from the 109th minute onwards following a red card.
"Did you see the game?"
Mourinho reacted irritably after the game. When asked what Fenerbahçe had done wrong, the star coach replied: "Did you see the game? Do I have to explain it to you?"
Mourinho has been Fenerbahçe coach since this summer. The Portuguese is set to lead the club to its first Turkish league title since 2014. Mourinho, who won the Champions League with FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, most recently worked for AS Roma.
The new format of the Champions League provides for a league system with all 36 participating teams instead of the group stage. These teams each play eight matches against other teams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
