Mountaineer buried by glacier ice: dead!

A mountaineer fell into a crevasse in the Hohe Tauern in Salzburg on Tuesday and died. According to the mountain rescue service, the man was part of a twelve-strong Alpine Club group from Styria, who were on their way to the Kürsingerhütte via the Krimmler Törl (2,776 meters). The group crossed a glacier on the way. Shortly before the man had rock under his feet again, the ice beneath him broke away and he fell into the gap between the rock and ice.