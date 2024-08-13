Styrian in Salzburg
Mountaineer buried by glacier ice: dead!
Dramatic scenes took place on Tuesday on the Großvenediger (Salzburg): A mountaineer from Styria, who was part of an Alpine Club group, fell into a crevasse - sliding debris and ice buried the man. A desperate fight against time began ...
A mountaineer fell into a crevasse in the Hohe Tauern in Salzburg on Tuesday and died. According to the mountain rescue service, the man was part of a twelve-strong Alpine Club group from Styria, who were on their way to the Kürsingerhütte via the Krimmler Törl (2,776 meters). The group crossed a glacier on the way. Shortly before the man had rock under his feet again, the ice beneath him broke away and he fell into the gap between the rock and ice.
Helicopter, Flex and chains in action
The rescue operation proved to be very difficult as a lot of debris from the glacier moraine and ice slid into the crevasse and buried the man. The mountain rescue team was alerted shortly after 12.30 pm. The man's companions - who were uninjured - were flown down to the valley by two police helicopters from Salzburg and Tyrol and cared for by a Red Cross crisis intervention team at the fire station.
A dozen mountain rescuers from Neukirchen am Großvenediger and Kaprun, alpine police officers and 25 men from the volunteer fire department tried to free the man. Large quantities of material such as steel cables, chains, adhesive hooks, heavy tools such as an angle grinder and a diesel generator were flown up the mountain to protect the rescuers from sliding debris as they worked.
Thunderstorm approached
At the same time, a mountain rescue doctor from Kaprun was brought to the scene of the accident, and a female doctor was also on standby in the valley. However, the man could only be found dead in the evening.
The operation, which was made more difficult by an approaching thunderstorm, was not expected to be completed until nightfall. The rescue teams and all the rescue equipment still have to be brought down to the valley.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
