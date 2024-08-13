Auditor: High electricity price did not result in excess profit

It was one of the political upsets of the previous year: the province of Styria once again took over all shares in Energie Steiermark and put more than 500 million euros on the table - in times of extremely high inflation and energy prices. The opposition parties FPÖ, KPÖ and Neos then commissioned the provincial court of auditors to carry out an audit. The main question: were the price increases of recent years really necessary?