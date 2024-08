“Greatest talent in Austria” wins first gold

This is no coincidence. The 14-year-old has been training karate at LZ Pinzgau since the age of five and is the reigning Austrian champion in her age group (U16). She subordinates everything to the sport to achieve success. "I take a very positive approach to the fact that I always have to give my all so as not to waste my talent." The karateka is not sparing with big goals: "I want to become European and world champion!"