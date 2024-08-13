New wave of SPÖ posters
Babler defies polls: “FPÖ is within striking distance”
On Tuesday, the SPÖ presented the first wave of posters for the National Council elections at Vienna's Ballhausplatz. Andreas Babler was optimistic that he would move into the Federal Chancellery. The FPÖ is also "within striking distance" in the polls, emphasized the red party leader.
In the first wave of posters, the SPÖ is focusing on "heart and brain" and wants to concentrate on "core issues" such as work, children, women and pensions.
"Head to head"
The situation is currently "neck and neck", said Babler, referring to recent surveys. These had recently seen the SPÖ clearly behind the Freedom Party and just behind the People's Party.
"Polls are one thing", but surprises are also possible. He is more concerned with the "mood in the country", the party leader said, referring to a year-long tour of the country. He had identified a "spirit of optimism" here: "People want a new policy".
People want a new policy.
SPÖ-Bundesparteichef Andreas Babler
Babler did not take up the demand for a law banning political Islam
Babler did not address the demand for a law banning Islamism, which was raised by the SPÖ after the suspected terror plans surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts that were ultimately canceled. This was "only one area". We must now first analyze what the current legal situation looks like. "What laws are already in place and why are they not being enforced?" should be the focus of a "round table". He wants to involve all criminal law experts in this. In any case, "effective laws" are needed. However, he sees a process in this regard as "open-ended" and also wants to "get away from the headlines".
The first wave of posters - a second wave is due to follow in the middle of next month - was placed by the top Social Democrat under the keywords "cohesion and confidence". The main motif, unveiled directly in front of the Federal Chancellery, shows Babler with the promise to "Stand up for your better Austria". On other posters, the red top candidate for the upcoming National Council elections presents himself alongside workers, pensioners, women and children - in line with the "core issues" of social democracy, as SPÖ Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim explained.
"Declining prosperity, rising unemployment and child poverty"
Babler saw several problem areas after his tour of Austria: "Declining prosperity, rising unemployment and child poverty". The healthcare system is also "no longer something to be proud of". The SPÖ wants to counter this with an ambitious "reform program" and "change Austria sustainably". It must be ensured once again that people can live well "from the work of their hands" and also enable the next generation to have a better life.
Equal opportunities and childcare must be ensured for children, and "educational opportunities must be rethought" in the direction of a "school without pressure".
The SPÖ is a "counter-model" to the "disrespect" shown towards women in politics. As an "equal rights party", the SPÖ wanted above all to ensure equal pay - and to guarantee this with mandatory pay transparency, for example.
The party also wants to guarantee pension security, as pensioners can look back on a "lifetime of achievement". They would not have to act as "supplicants", as they would "pay 90 percent of their pension themselves anyway". The SPÖ would also guarantee that the retirement age would not be raised.
"New era"
In any case, the SPÖ top candidate saw a "new era" dawning. "My and our Austria has the power to be better," concluded the federal party leader. Voters should ask themselves in the polling booth: "What kind of Austria do you want to live in".
