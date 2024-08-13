Babler defies polls: “FPÖ is within striking distance”

Babler did not take up the demand for a law banning political Islam

Babler did not address the demand for a law banning Islamism, which was raised by the SPÖ after the suspected terror plans surrounding the Taylor Swift concerts that were ultimately canceled. This was "only one area". We must now first analyze what the current legal situation looks like. "What laws are already in place and why are they not being enforced?" should be the focus of a "round table". He wants to involve all criminal law experts in this. In any case, "effective laws" are needed. However, he sees a process in this regard as "open-ended" and also wants to "get away from the headlines".