The praise after the 1:0 wins against Sturm and in Trabzon didn't sit well with Rapids coach Klauß: "The higher the pedestal is built, the lower you can fall." The German then calmly took note of the first setback: despite being outnumbered for 50 minutes, they only drew 1-1 in Klagenfurt, giving away two points. "Not enough," Klauß knew. He did not doubt the rotation (six men), the problem was precision, greed: "The final determination was missing." It was also bad luck for Beljo, who hit the aluminum twice. But not only that.