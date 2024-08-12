In the end, Richard Lugner only regretted one thing

I call up memories of our last meeting less than three weeks ago. He was unshaven and not yet fully fit, he wrote on WhatsApp in response to my request for an interview. And after 30 seconds: But a meeting at his home would be no problem. We drove up Himmelstrasse and turned left into the vineyards. The garage door opened, the dogs barked and the housekeeper invited us in. Lugner stood in the lounge, leaning forward a little. "Cracked lumbar vertebra," he mumbled, smiling away the pain. His crutches were leaning demonstratively against the glass table, he had placed his wheelchair outside between the garden furniture.