Killer shrimps and quaggas are unstoppable

Quagga mussel even colonizes the lake bed

The quagga mussel is in a completely different league: first detected in 2016, it has since multiplied at an unprecedented rate - by 2035 it is expected to make up over 90 percent of the total biomass of Lake Constance. The effects of this mass reproduction are manifold: it has almost completely pushed back its sister species Dreissena polymorpha (triangular mussel), which is also neozoic. In addition, quagga mussels colonize the shells of native pond and stream mussels, hindering them from filtering their food and ultimately decimating them. The invader is already the dominant species down to a depth of 40 meters, and the mussel is now beginning to colonize even the deepest parts of Lake Constance - where it has no predators to fear. It can be assumed that the quaggas will have a lasting negative impact on the phosphorus cycle of the entire lake and thus on the food web of almost all living organisms. Economic damage to the drinking water supply and the use of heat can already be observed, as the mussels clog pipes and tubes. Can the quagga mussel be stopped? The sobering answer is: No!