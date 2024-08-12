Lake Constance invaders
Killer shrimps and quaggas are unstoppable
A recent study on neozoa commissioned by the IGBK has identified over 20 invertebrate species that have already established themselves in Lake Constance.
Leeches from the Caspian Sea, isopods from the Mediterranean, mussels from Asia or crabs from China - the list of exotic animal species that are now colonizing Lake Constance is long. According to a recently presented study commissioned by the International Commission for the Protection of Lake Constance (IGKB), over 20 neozoic invertebrate species have become established in the lake, 14 of them since the start of regular surveys in 2002. It is often impossible to determine exactly when and how the species entered the Swabian Sea, but in most cases the spread is likely to be due to human influences.
The main focus is of course on invasive neozoa, i.e. those species that reproduce en masse and spread over large areas. Of the new invertebrate arrivals detected since 2002, four fall into this category: the Asian basket mussel, the large humpback shrimp, the Danube shrimp and the infamous quagga mussel. The latter and the large humpback shrimp have also been confirmed to have a harmful impact on the ecosystem: The bumphead amphipod competes with other amphipod species and has severely pushed back the native amphipod. The invader is extremely aggressive: It is able to attack and eat other macroinvertebrates - small aquatic invertebrates that can be seen with the naked eye - up to its own size, which is why it is also known as the "killer shrimp".
Quagga mussel even colonizes the lake bed
The quagga mussel is in a completely different league: first detected in 2016, it has since multiplied at an unprecedented rate - by 2035 it is expected to make up over 90 percent of the total biomass of Lake Constance. The effects of this mass reproduction are manifold: it has almost completely pushed back its sister species Dreissena polymorpha (triangular mussel), which is also neozoic. In addition, quagga mussels colonize the shells of native pond and stream mussels, hindering them from filtering their food and ultimately decimating them. The invader is already the dominant species down to a depth of 40 meters, and the mussel is now beginning to colonize even the deepest parts of Lake Constance - where it has no predators to fear. It can be assumed that the quaggas will have a lasting negative impact on the phosphorus cycle of the entire lake and thus on the food web of almost all living organisms. Economic damage to the drinking water supply and the use of heat can already be observed, as the mussels clog pipes and tubes. Can the quagga mussel be stopped? The sobering answer is: No!
It is not yet possible to estimate exactly how the quagga mussel will change the ecosystem, especially as there are also other external influences - first and foremost climate change and the spread of the invasive threespine stickleback, which is also displacing other fish species as a new predator. But one thing is certain: Lake Constance will not become more lively.
