Lost Viennese man rescued from mountain pasture by helicopter

Like thousands of other holidaymakers, the Viennese took advantage of the glorious summer weather on Saturday for a mountain hike in Styria. The man was hiking in the municipality of Altaussee on the Brunnwiesenalm. He wanted to hike to the Stummenalm via an old hunter's trail. However, at an altitude of around 1600 meters, he lost his way and got lost in the rough terrain.