Bankruptcy brought major construction site to a standstill

In mid-July, the Anthering-based company Erdbau GmbH went bankrupt. The major redesign of the village square is therefore taking longer than planned. At least the municipality has not suffered any financial losses, reassures ÖVP man Hinterhauser. He says: "We didn't make any payments on account. That is now paying off." The complete renovation of the Michaelbeuern village street with the forecourt of the collegiate church cost one million euros.