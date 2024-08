The “Golden Medal of Honor” goes to Woiferl Ambros

In the meantime, including Friday, he has been there nine times. "We'll have to make it ten, so I'm expecting another invitation," laughed the singer-songwriter and put on a great concert for his fans. "Over the past quarter of a century, Wolfgang Ambros has been an important part of our Gols folk festival," emphasized Mayor Kilian Brandstätter, stressing that Woiferl has turned many people into visitors to the folk festival.