LASK is 72 euros more expensive than Rapid!

LASK have already made seven new signings in the current transfer period, so there are quite a few experts who see Linz as one of the favorites for the title. The black-and-white fans are also eager for the home opener against Altach. "I'm looking forward to seeing as many fans as possible, I can sense a certain level of expectation," said coach Darazs, who is expecting a well-attended Raiffeisen Arena.