Under pressure from the EU
Apple relaxes requirements for developers in the App Store
Under pressure from the European Union, Apple is relaxing the rules for its App Store. The iPhone provider announced on Thursday that third-party providers will in future be allowed to advertise any software and provide links to the offers.
This also includes programs that are not available on the third-party provider's website, but for example on an alternative download platform for apps. They do not have to comply with any requirements regarding the wording or scope of the advertising information. According to Apple, the terms and conditions have been adjusted accordingly.
At the same time, the company announced changes to the fees for using the App Store. In future, third-party providers who offer links to external websites or download portals in their apps will have to pay an initial installation fee of five percent. In addition, a ten percent service fee will be charged for all purchases made within the first twelve months of installing the app. Up to now, Apple has charged fees of up to 30 percent.
Several proceedings
Several proceedings are underway against the US company for possible violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Among other things, this law obliges technology companies to open up their platforms to competitors. In order to avert an EU fine running into the billions, Apple is already granting third-party companies access to contactless payment technology via iPhone. Violations of the DMA could result in penalties of up to ten percent of annual global turnover.
