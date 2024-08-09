Rapid: “Glatze Gnadenlos” opens the million goal

Trabzon coach Avci therefore brought on new attacking players after an hour, and shortly afterwards thousands of cell phone lights lit up in the stands - but Rapid made no impression. On the contrary, it was suddenly quiet in the arena. Because Rapid's Lukas Grgic became "Glatze Gnadenlos". After a corner, Burgstaller brought the ball sharply to the middle and Grgic headed the ball into the net via the bar - 1:0 (67'). His first ever European Cup goal. "Sometimes you have to put your head down, even if it hurts," laughed Grgic. He grabbed his bald head while celebrating and said: "We saw that at the Olympics and agreed that I would do the same." However, the 1:0 reignited the game: Hedl was tested by Mendy and especially Trezeguet, Burgstaller and Joker Schaub missed chances to make it 2:0.