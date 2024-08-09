Victory in Trabzon
Rapid: “Glatze Gnadenlos” opens the million goal
"Glatze Gnadenlos" opens the million-dollar goal: Lukas Grgic headed Rapid to the all-important 1:0 victory in the Europa League qualifying first leg in Trabzon!
The "Krone" reports from Trabzon
Smoke kept rising along the coast in Trabzon, kebabs were grilled, kebabs were eaten, fans celebrated private barbecues. All accompanied by loud, deafening music. The whole city was celebrating a European Cup party. And it continued in Papara Park. With 33,000 fans, many of whom only arrived after the kick-off, it wasn't quite sold out, but it was a cauldron.
"When it got loud, it was extreme, it was really cool," said Hedl after his 100th competitive match for Rapid. "Especially during the whistling concerts." However, these were often directed at referee Tohver. Rapid offered little reason for the stadium to "explode" and did not hide. Burgstaller had the first chance, but flicked the ball over (5').
Playful solutions
Although Trabzon's individual quality flashed up time and again with Dragus, Visca and co., Rapid were very stable and found the right mix of control and pace - they looked hardened. Especially as they found their own playful solutions in the gaps and became dangerous: Jansson's shot was turned over the bar by goalkeeper Cakir (24'), Auer missed (34'), Burgstaller's volley went past the far corner (37'). While the Turks only "showed up" after a Denswil header from a corner.
Trabzon coach Avci therefore brought on new attacking players after an hour, and shortly afterwards thousands of cell phone lights lit up in the stands - but Rapid made no impression. On the contrary, it was suddenly quiet in the arena. Because Rapid's Lukas Grgic became "Glatze Gnadenlos". After a corner, Burgstaller brought the ball sharply to the middle and Grgic headed the ball into the net via the bar - 1:0 (67'). His first ever European Cup goal. "Sometimes you have to put your head down, even if it hurts," laughed Grgic. He grabbed his bald head while celebrating and said: "We saw that at the Olympics and agreed that I would do the same." However, the 1:0 reignited the game: Hedl was tested by Mendy and especially Trezeguet, Burgstaller and Joker Schaub missed chances to make it 2:0.
"The way we dealt with the atmosphere was great," said coach Klauß, who was naturally delighted with the 1:0. "When things got loud and emotional, we fought back and the goal came at the right time." The million-dollar gate to a European group stage is now open. "A good starting position, but it's only half-time," says Klauß, not wanting to know anything about the Europa League play-off just yet. Another performance like this is needed in the second leg in Vienna!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.