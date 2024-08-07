Lin defeats Turk
Final! Second “male” boxer fights for gold
There was no surprise: Lin Yu-Ting is the second controversial female boxer to reach a final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris! The Taiwanese boxer, who was apparently banned from the World Championships due to too much testosterone but is female enough for the Olympics despite having a Y chromosome, clearly beat Turkey's Esra Yıldız Kahraman on points in the semi-finals of the 57 kilogram class and will now fight for Olympic gold on Saturday ...
Lin was clearly superior to Kahraman and, as in the quarter-finals against Svetlana Staneva of Bulgaria and in the round of 16 against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan, left nothing to be desired, winning once again 5:0 on points.
Next hurdle (?) is Poland's Julia Szeremeta
The next hurdle (?) for Lin on her way to victory at the Olympic boxing tournament is Poland's Julia Szeremeta, who won her semi-final against Filipina Nesthy Petecio 4:1 on points.
Looking back: Just a year ago, Lin and her colleague Imane Khelif, who had also come under discussion, were banned from the World Championships. They had apparently failed the sex test of the boxing association IBA - which incidentally is at loggerheads with the International Olympic Committee - because they had too much testosterone. As a result, they were not allowed to fight for world championship medals in women's boxing. The IOC, on the other hand, had no objections to the two controversial boxers competing ...
