Prime Minister attacked: Four months in prison

The man from Poland was found guilty of "striking the head of government on the right shoulder with a clenched fist", said Judge Jacob Scherfig on Wednesday. The attacker, whose name must not be mentioned in the Danish media, has been living in Denmark for five years. According to the verdict, he must leave the country after serving his sentence and will not be allowed to re-enter for a period of six years. The 39-year-old had his lawyer explain that he accepts the sentence.