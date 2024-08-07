Separatist Puigdemont returns to Spain

The fact that Puigdemont is facing arrest despite an amnesty law is due to the controversial interpretation of the law by the judiciary. The law excludes cases of personal enrichment from amnesty. Although Puigdemont is not accused of putting public money in his own pocket, the judiciary is investigating him for personal enrichment. This is because he used public funds instead of his own money for his illegal political aims in the 2017 referendum, which is tantamount to personal enrichment.